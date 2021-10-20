Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce exits Newcastle United as takeover kicks into gear

And though Steve Bruce was allowed to preside over his 1,000th game in professional football over the weekend as his Newcastle United fell to a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, he has left the St James Park club by mutual agreement.

The move was announced by the club on Wednesday morning and comes more than two years after he left Sheffield Wednesday in controversial circumstances just a matter of weeks before the start of the season.

His backroom staff, including his ex-Owls colleagues Stephen Clemence and Steve Agnew, will stay on with Graeme Jones taking charge.

In a statement, Bruce said: “I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club.

“This is a club with incredible support, and I hope the new owners can take it forward to where we all want it to be. I wish everyone the very best of luck for the rest of the season and beyond.

"I would like to thank my coaching team, the players and the support staff in particular for all their hard work. There have been highs and lows, but they have given everything even in difficult moments and should be proud of their efforts.