Former Sheffield Wednesday boss signs ex-Owl shortly after starting new job

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Josh Onomah, has been clubless for quite some time...

Still just 27, Onomah - who was released by Preston North End in the summer of 2023 - has been without a team for over a year as he spent time training with a number of clubs, however it was recently revealed that he’d popped up at Blackpool in League One after Steve Bruce took over as manager.

The midfield man and Bruce have worked together twice in the past, firstly at Aston Villa and then at Wednesday, however things have been pretty tough for both them over the last few years. Onomah spent time at Fulham as well as Preston, while Bruce had a very short-lived spell with West Bromwich Albion following his Newcastle United exit.

Now though, with Bruce having overseen an impressive upturn in fortunes since taking over the Tangerines, it has been confirmed that he has given a chance to the ex-Tottenham Hotspur youngster at Bloomfield Road, handing him a short-term deal until the start of January.

Speaking after his move, Onomah said, “It’s been a long journey after training with the lads over recent weeks, but it’s been great to be in and around football again.

“This is a great bunch of lads and I’ve been involved in promotion-winning sides before, so I’m hoping to bring that experience here. I’ve worked with the gaffer before and have a good relationship with him, so I’m happy to be here and to start playing.”

Blackpool now have four former Owls in the first team following Onomah’s arrival, with Richard O'Donnell, Jordan Rhodes and Ashley Fletcher also part of Bruce’s squad over in Lancashire.