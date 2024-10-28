Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager, Darren Moore, says that he’s pleased to have been part of helping ‘resurrect’ the club during his time there.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Things were looking ropey for the Owls when Moore first came on board in 2021. They’d had a points deduction in the Championship and were on the brink of relegation from the second tier, they also had issues behind the scenes amid talk of unpaid wages and potential player walkouts during his first few months and a summer overhaul was inevitable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having missed out on promotion via the play-offs in his first full season in charge, Moore’s Wednesday broke all sorts of records in his second season and pulled off one of the greatest football comebacks of all time en route to climbing out of League One, and though it ended abruptly just a few weeks after beating Barnsley at Wembley, Moore is pleased to have played his part at Hillsborough.

Speaking on the Mindset for Sport podcast, the former Owls boss said, “There was a disconnect between the supporters and the players, a disconnect with the team and the group, so what we had to do was heal a club that was broken and bring the supporters back to the team and the team back to the supporters, and get them going - and that’s exactly what we did…

“It was really pleasing to see all three clubs get promotion in the end, we got ours through the play-offs, and it was a really unique time - and epic time - at the football club. It was about putting the club back where it belongs, and to be part of resurrecting that club back to where it’s supposed to be fills me with really good memories. It’s another club that I was really pleased to be part of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Moore is currently spearheading Port Vale’s promotion push in League Two as they look to get back up at the first time of asking, and head into this weekend’s FA Cup game on the back of five straight wins and on an 11-game unbeaten run that stretches back to the start of September.