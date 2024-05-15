Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s safe to say that Xisco Munoz’s time at Sheffield Wednesday didn’t go as planned, but – like the Owls’ – his season hasn’t been a write off.

The Spaniard endured a difficult time with Wednesday after being brought in as Darren Moore’s replacement, and he lasted just a few months before a decision was made to part ways following the worst start to a season in the club’s history.

The Owls moved on and replaced Xisco with Danny Röhl, who went on to pull off the great escape on the final day of the season, helping the club finish 20th and maintain their spot in the Championship – meanwhile, his predecessor headed out to Slovakia.

It took him around six weeks to get back in the saddle after his Hillsborough disappointment, joining DAC Dunajská Streda in the Niké liga – Slovakia’s top-flight – and has suffered defeat in just one league game since then as he looks to guide them into the UEFA Europa Conference League.

They now need to beat fellow challengers, Zilina, in order to guarantee a top three finish and secure a spot in Europe next season, however they will also be keeping a close eye on Spartak Trnava on the final day of the campaign given that a defeat for them would see DAC qualify regardless.