Former Sheffield Wednesday boss linked with potential Championship return
Bruce left the Owls under a bit of a cloud back in 2019 after a very short stint at Hillsborough, and though Wednesday made some decent money in compensation when he joined Newcastle United, it left a bad taste in mouths of many fans around South Yorkshire.
The ex-Manchester United defender spent just over two years at St. James’ Park before eventually leaving early into the 2021 campaign, and was at West Bromwich Albion for an even shorter period as he left that job after eight points as they replaced him in 2022 with current manager, Carlos Corberan.
He’s been out of work since then, but according to journalist, Alan Nixon, he is one of the names potentially being considered by the Owls’ new Championship counterparts, Burnley, as their search for Vincent Kompany’s successor continues.
Bruce isn’t high up on the list, says Nixon, but the Clarets are reportedly eager to get a big name through the door after Kompany’s departure to Bayern Munich, with other names such as Ruud Van Nistelrooy and Thierry Henry being bandied about for the role.
Burnley aren’t the only club in the second tier of English football looking for a manager, with Sunderland’s hunt for a permanent boss still ongoing despite parting ways with Michael Beale back in December.
Thankfully Wednesday got the future of their manager sorted out early in the window as Danny Röhl penned a new long-term deal at S6, putting to bed any talk of an exit for any club who may have been looking to poach him.
