Former Sheffield Wednesday boss linked with possible Championship return as West Brom manager

West Brom have drawn up a shortlist of potential successors to the sacked Darren Moore and a former Sheffield Wednesday manager has been linked with the role.

Carlos Carvalhal has been away from the dugout since leaving Swansea at the end of last season but according to reports in the West Midlands, the ex-Owls boss is among the contenders to take over at the Hawthorns.

Darren Moore was sacked as West Brom manager on Saturday after the 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Moore was sacked on Saturday following the 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Ipswich Town, with the Baggies currently fourth in the Championship.

West Brom haven’t won in three games games, but the two previous to Saturday’s result came against high-flying Leeds United and Sheffield United.

Slavisa Jokanovic is believed to be the number one choice to take over, such are his promotion credentials in taking Watford and Fulham to the Premier League.

Former Huddersfield manager David Wagner is also linked but it is understood he isn’t interested in the job.

Carvalhal took Wednesday to the play-offs in successive seasons, reaching the final first time around only to lose to Hull City at Wembley.

Huddersfield knocked out the Owls in the semi-finals on penalties the following season.

After a difficult third campaign in charge, Carvalhal left just before Christmas to take over at Swansea, where he impressed at first but was unable to keep the south Wales side in the top flight.

Since then, the Portuguese has been working as a pundit on TV and radio and was in the country this week, working for Sky Sports on the Sheffield derby on Monday night.

Moore’s sacking immediately after the Ipswich match, came as a shock, due to the timing and West Brom’s position in the table.

Chief Executive Mark Jenkins said in a club statement: “This has been an enormously difficult decision for a Club which will always hold Darren in such high regard.

“He took over at a very difficult time last season and reunited the Club, a contribution that will never be forgotten.

“But we have made it clear from the outset that everything this season was geared to making as swift a return to the Premier League as possible.

“Unfortunately Darren has not been able to engineer the consistency of form and results to convince the board that this objective would be met.

“After discussions with our owners, the difficult decision to make a change was taken. Darren’s dedication over the last 12 months is not underestimated and there will always be a welcome for him at The Hawthorns.

“But we have to place the Club’s best interests at the forefront of our thinking and we must do everything we can to try to deliver the promotion we have targeted."

Other for the job, according to the bookmakers are Michael Appleton, David Moyes and Sam Allardyce but Jokanovic remains the favourite.