Former Sheffield Wednesday boss lands first job since Owls exit in 2020

The ex-Owls boss has been focusing on other projects away from management over the last few years since leaving Hillsborough, but he's now surfaced in League One as he seeks to make sure Cambridge steer clear of the relegation zone following Neil Harris' departure for Millwall.

Paul Barry, the club's majority owner, told the club's official website, “We are very pleased to welcome Garry as our next Head Coach. This follows a thorough process and three separate interviews with owners, board and senior staff from across the Club last week where Garry emerged as our unanimous choice.

“He is a coach of high pedigree, has managed at the top level and impressed us all with his leadership skills, clarity of thinking and his analysis of Cambridge United - both the squad and the Club. Although he has had opportunities to get back into the game over recent times, he has been waiting for the right one. Like us, he sees this as a project and we are pleased he has decided to join us on the journey ahead.

“We do, of course, all recognise that there is the immediate challenge of securing our League One future after what has been a difficult period for everyone at the Club, following Neil Harris’ unexpected and sudden departure."