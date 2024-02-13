Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Moore left the Owls at the end of last season following a dramatic promotion out of League One, and after signing a deal with Huddersfield Town earlier in the season he was relieved of his duties there last month. He's not wasted any time getting back on the horse though - joining Port Vale on a long-term deal.

A statement from the club read, "Port Vale FC are delighted to announce the appointment of Darren Moore as the club’s First Team Manager. The five-and-a-half-year contract will see Darren Moore remain with the club until the Summer of 2029.

"Moore, 49, began his managerial career with Championship outfit, West Bromwich Albion before an impressive spell at Doncaster Rovers saw Sheffield Wednesday pay compensation to acquire his services.

"He would then go on to guide The Owls to promotion to the Championship via the League One Play Offs prior to a spell with fellow Championship side, Huddersfield Town."

Meanwhile, the club's director of football, David Flitcroft, said, “We identified Darren as our primary target to come in as our new manager who can galvanise and energise the club. Following extensive conversations, it’s clear to the board that he has a plan of how he wants to lead the club from the very front and understands the importance of successes both on and off the pitch.

“He personifies every quality that we look for as a representative of Port Vale FC as well as possessing the management and leadership qualities that are so highly sought-after in any football club’s manager.