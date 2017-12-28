Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal set for Premier League job

Carlos Carvalhal appears set to be named as the new manager of Premier League strugglers Swansea City, according to reports.

Carvalhal, who left the Owls by mutual consent on Christmas Eve, had been summoned to Anfield on Boxing Day for the Swans match against Liverpool at the request of the club, says reports in South Wales.

The Portuguese had been twice linked with the job at the Liberty Stadium and has now been made odds on favourite at 1/5 to take over from Paul Clement.

Leon Britton has been taking charge of the Premier League's bottom club in the interim.

Carvalhal has claimed in the past that he turned down roles in the Premier League to stay with Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea were one of those who had made an approach.

He left the Owls having taken the club to the Play Off Final in his first season at Hillsborough, where they lost to Hull City.

In his second season Wednesday again made the play-offs but lost out in the semi-finals to eventual winners Huddersfield Town.

However, this season has proved to be a struggle and Wednesday, before his departure on Sunday had won just six games and were 15th in the table, having been tipped as one of the main promotion contenders.

The Owls also suffered humiliating defeats to bottom clubs Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City and more notably fierce rivals Sheffield United.