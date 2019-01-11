Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal ‘on shortlist’ for Championship comeback

Much-loved former Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal could be heading for a return to English football and the Championship.https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-wednesday/triumphs-and-tribulations-dom-howson-on-carlos-carvalhal-s-sheffield-wednesday-reign-and-the-man-behind-the-manager-1-8929402

The Portuguese has been out of work since leaving Swansea at the end of last season and has made no secret of his wish to manage on these shores again.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal is on a shortlist of three possible managers wanted by Nottingham Forest

And that could be soon, with reports in Nottingham suggesting that Carvalhal is on a shortlist of three to take over from Aitor Karanka at Forest.

The Nottingham Post report that Carvalhal is one of three managers courted by City Ground bosses, though former Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic appears to be the leading contender.

The trio is made up by ex-Forest skipper Martin O’Neill, who left his role as Republic of Ireland manager towards the end of last year.

It is believed that Jokanovic is the man wanted by Forest bosses but they also want to speak to Carvalhal and O’Neill.

Carvalhal left Wednesday on Christmas Eve 2017 and soon took over at Swansea where some impressive results, including victories over Arsenal and Liverpool, were just not enough to prevent the Swans from being relegated from the Premier League.

The 53-year-old said earlier this season that he has turned down a number of offers from around the world to come back to management, but was insistent that he wanted to work in England.

