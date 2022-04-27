Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal 'eyeing' return to England - could face Owls next season

The Sun have reported that the Portuguese could be keen on a potential switch to Championship Reading after the Berkshire side secured their second tier status.

Paul Ince took the reigns from Veljko Paunović in February and has led them to four wins in 12 matches, though it remains to be seen whether he’ll be kept on.

Carvalhal’s contract with Braga runs out at the end of the season and he has made no secret of his desire to make a return to English football. His success with Braga has seen him pop up as a candidate for a number of jobs across the globe in recent seasons – most notably Atletico Miniero in Brazil earlier this season.

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal could be set for a return to English football.

His Braga side beat Porto to end their 58-match unbeaten run last week, another notch on a long list of achievements since he took over the club in 2020.

Carvalhal has also been linked with the vacant manager’s job at Premier League Burnley in recent weeks.

Should he end up at Reading, where there are existing crossover links in terms of his representation, he could possibly line up against both of his former clubs in England next season.