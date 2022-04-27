Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal 'eyeing' return to England - could face Owls next season

The Sun have reported that the Portuguese could be keen on a potential switch to Championship Reading after the Berkshire side secured their second tier status.
Paul Ince took the reigns from Veljko Paunović in February and has led them to four wins in 12 matches, though it remains to be seen whether he’ll be kept on.
Carvalhal’s contract with Braga runs out at the end of the season and he has made no secret of his desire to make a return to English football. His success with Braga has seen him pop up as a candidate for a number of jobs across the globe in recent seasons – most notably Atletico Miniero in Brazil earlier this season.
His Braga side beat Porto to end their 58-match unbeaten run last week, another notch on a long list of achievements since he took over the club in 2020.
Carvalhal has also been linked with the vacant manager’s job at Premier League Burnley in recent weeks.
Should he end up at Reading, where there are existing crossover links in terms of his representation, he could possibly line up against both of his former clubs in England next season.
Wednesday are in the shake-up for promotion back to the second tier via the playoffs. Carvalhal also spent time at Swansea City, who after a flirtation with a playoff push sit 14th in the Championship.