Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker released – seeks another fresh start
Lavery joined the Owls academy in 2012 after spending time in the youth setup at Ipswich Town, but he had to wait until the 2013/14 campaign to get a real taste of regular first team football at Hillsborough – scoring four times in 18 Championship games that season.
He was never really able to kick on at S6, and during his time there spent time on loan with the likes of Southend United, Plymouth Argyle, Chesterfield and Portsmouth.
Then, in 2016, he became one of the select few to have made the direct switch cross-city in Sheffield, joining Sheffield United after rejecting a new deal with the Owls. He was released two years later with four league goals to his name for the Blades.
This summer he’ll be on the lookout for a new club once again after Doncaster Rovers’ decision to let him leave, and after spells with Walsall, Bradford City and Scunthorpe United he’ll be hoping to get a deal sorted as soon as possible.
Lavery scored his only Doncaster goal last March in a 1-1 draw with Crawley Town, and hasn’t played a single minute for the club in over a year due to injury. It remains to be seen which division he’ll end up in as his next step, but after a difficult time in his career it’ll be interesting to see where his next contract lies.