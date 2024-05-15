Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker released – seeks another fresh start

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s been a tough couple of years for former Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United attacker, Caolan Lavery – and he finds himself as a free agent once more.

Lavery joined the Owls academy in 2012 after spending time in the youth setup at Ipswich Town, but he had to wait until the 2013/14 campaign to get a real taste of regular first team football at Hillsborough – scoring four times in 18 Championship games that season.

He was never really able to kick on at S6, and during his time there spent time on loan with the likes of Southend United, Plymouth Argyle, Chesterfield and Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then, in 2016, he became one of the select few to have made the direct switch cross-city in Sheffield, joining Sheffield United after rejecting a new deal with the Owls. He was released two years later with four league goals to his name for the Blades.

This summer he’ll be on the lookout for a new club once again after Doncaster Rovers’ decision to let him leave, and after spells with Walsall, Bradford City and Scunthorpe United he’ll be hoping to get a deal sorted as soon as possible.