Former Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Saido Berahino, says that he does have regrets about his career, urging youngsters not to learn from his mistakes.

The 31-year-old Burundi international, who spent a season at Hillsborough in 2021/22, made the move to the Slovenia second tier recently as he joined Tabor Sezana, and he’s hoping to get back amongst the goals again after a difficult few years.

Berahino, first signed for AEL Limassol in Cyprus after leaving the Owls, and then moved on to Indian outfit, Rajasthan United, however he left them without playing a game. On Sunday he made his debut in Slovenia, and he’ll now be hoping to kick on from there.

But the experienced forward’s time in football has turned out very differently to how many thought it would when he burst onto the scene at West Bromwich Albion, and in hindsight he wishes he’d listened more.

"I 100% have career regrets,” he told SportsBoom. “If I could roll back the years, I would have listened more to the people around me, especially my handlers. Sometimes I would take their advice, sometimes I couldn't. Lack of a support system to guide me didn't help my case as well...

"My advice to young players is to avoid getting into comfort zones. They should know that there will always be someone better than them and the best way to remain at the top is working hard throughout and listening. You can be talented, but you will never produce your best if you don't work hard. Messi and Ronaldo have managed to remain at the top and relevant for long through hard work and discipline.

“Footballers should shun the culture of cutting through the corners. Young players should be encouraged to trust the process and build their careers day by day."

Now he’s back in employment again, eager to get back amongst the goals, and the ex-Owl is hoping that he can showcase his talents on the African continent once again when the Cup of Nations rolls around later this year.

"I keep on telling my coach that I am available to play for the team so long as I am attached somewhere,” he said. “At the moment, I may not be available as it will be unfair to get a slot ahead of a colleague, who is attached. However, I am looking forward to coming back and helping the team return to the AFCON.”

