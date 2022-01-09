Reports in Portugal had maintained that a deal to take Carvalhal to Atletico Miniero from SC Braga was all but done, claiming the two clubs had agreed a €2m compensation fee.

But those reports were premature and it seems Carvalhal will be staying put – until the end of his current contract at least, which expires at the end of the current campaign.

A similar story emerged last year when reports suggested the 56-year-old – who has earned plaudits for his efforts at Braga – had agreed a deal to join Vasco da Gama.

Carvalhal said over the weekend: “My technical team and I are stable people and we try to be as clear as possible. A few things have arrived, several, since the beginning of our work in Braga, at the end of last season and the beginning of this one.

“But the message that we give to this is that we are not in a position to discuss anything because we have a contract with Braga. It is with Braga that those interested have to talk. I’ll do nothing to change anything about that. I maintain consistency.”

Whether Miniero will be tempted to come back in for Carvalhal at a later date remains to be seen.

The Brazilian season starts at the end of January meaning time is of the essence to replace Cuca, who won the league and cup double last season but left on December 28 due to personal reasons.