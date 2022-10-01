The Portuguese, who lead the Owls to back-to-back Championship play-off campaigns in his whirlwind stint at the club between 2015 and 2017, is currently managing in the Middle East with Abu Dhabi-based Al Wahda FC.

But he has made no secret of his desire to return to these shores for several years having also managed Swansea City after his Hillsborough exit.

Carvalhal has been linked with a handful of roles in recent seasons including those of Burnley and Blackburn Rovers this summer.

Former Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal has been linked with the vacant manager's job at Hull City.

And reports in Turkey suggest the 56-year-old could be about to return to Yorkshire – to Wednesday’s old foes Hull City.

Carvalhal was the manager when a Mo Diame strike edged the Tigers past Wednesday in the 2016 Championship play-off final – the closest Wednesday have been to a return to the Premier League in 22 years.

Hull are on the lookout for a new manager and if reports are to be believed may well have moved double fast to bring Carvalhal into pole position for the role after they parted ways with Georgian boss Shota Arveladze just hours before their 2-0 defeat to Luton Town on Saturday.