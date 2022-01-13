Former Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland striker released after just two appearances for Championship club
A popular former Sheffield Wednesday loanee is a free agent after a nightmare spell with a Championship club came to an end.
Connor Wickham, who enjoyed three temporary stints with the Owls, suffered a serious hamstring injury just weeks into his time with Preston North End.
The 28-year-old has made only two senior appearances since last stepping out at Hillsborough on the last day of the 2019/20 season as injury continue to take a cruel hold on his career.
His latest injury took place just a few minutes into a Carabao Cup match against Cheltenham back in September. Surgery was required to reattach his hamstring to the bone.
He was released at the end of his short-term contract with Championship Preston, who are now managed by a fellow former Wednesday forward in Ryan Lowe.
The former England youth international is still in recovery from the injury but had been in training over the last couple of weeks, report the Lancashire Evening Post.