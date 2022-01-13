Connor Wickham, who enjoyed three temporary stints with the Owls, suffered a serious hamstring injury just weeks into his time with Preston North End.

The 28-year-old has made only two senior appearances since last stepping out at Hillsborough on the last day of the 2019/20 season as injury continue to take a cruel hold on his career.

His latest injury took place just a few minutes into a Carabao Cup match against Cheltenham back in September. Surgery was required to reattach his hamstring to the bone.

Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Connor Wickham is a free agent again.

He was released at the end of his short-term contract with Championship Preston, who are now managed by a fellow former Wednesday forward in Ryan Lowe.