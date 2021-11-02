The 37-year-old shot-stopper, who joined Wednesday after leaving the Black Cats in 2014, left S6 in June after making almost 200 appearances in all competitions.

He will be providing co-commentary on the Owls’ iFollow service as they take on another one of League One’s fallen giants in a 7:45pm kick-off.

“Night game at Hillsborough under the lights… Love it,” Westwood posted on Twitter ahead of the clash.

Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood will return to Hillsborough tonight for the first time since he was released when the Owls host Sunderland.

Darren Moore’s side are currently five points off the final play-off spot after they were pegged back in injury time against Cheltenham on Saturday and have now won just once in 10 matches.

Meanwhile, Sunderland are fifth in the table and just three points behind Wigan in second but have lost three of their last five games, including a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Rotherham United last weekend.

Westwood is the only one of the 14 players who left Sheffield Wednesday following their relegation from the Championship in May yet to find a new club.

He was twice named Player of The Year during his time at Hillsborough in recognition of his heroics between the posts.

Speaking in April, the Republic of Ireland international insisted he had no immediate plans to retire.

He said: “The fact is that I’m gong to try and play as long as I possibly can, every goalkeeper will say that.