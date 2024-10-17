Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Aiden McGeady, has decided to retire from football at the age of 38.

The Republic of Ireland international, who spent half a season with the Owls back in 2015/16, had most recently been playing for Ayr United in the Scottish Championship after joining Lee Bullen’s side in a ‘dual-coaching’ role at the club. Things seemed to change when Bullen was replaced with Scott Brown, though, and his contract ended up being terminated by mutual consent a couple of weeks ago.

Now, on the back of that, McGeady has decided to hang up his boots and call time on a playing career that has lasted around two decades and seen him play over 600 professional games across three countries. For Wednesday he made 13, scoring once, after being signed by Carlos Carvalhal in 2016.

It remains to be seen what the now former winger will pivot into now that he will no longer be taking to the pitch in a playing role, however he can certainly bring a whole wealth of experience to whichever club he joins next if he does decide to remain in the game going forward.

In a statement, he said: “After much thought and consideration, I've decided to announce my retirement from professional football... Football has given me so much and getting to play the game I loved at the top level is the stuff dreams are made of. I truly lived that dream every day out on the pitch.

“There are so many memories, too many to mention but getting to pull on the famous green and white Celtic jersey, the team I supported, was extremely special. The titles, the trophies, playing in the Champions League and individual honours I received there in front of those amazing fans are some of the most memorable moments of my life.

“I've been lucky enough to play for so many great teams in England, Scotland and Russia, brilliant memories, at the best clubs. I will never forget the magical times representing Ireland for 13 years and getting to the Euros in the process. I have made many lifelong friends in football, played with some world class teammates along the way. I'd like to thank all the managers, coaching staff and backroom staff that helped guide me through the good and the bad times. From the start of my career as a boy, to the very end of it, thank you for the support.

“An extra special thanks to my loving family, my friends, and advisors who have been with me on this journey every step of the way. To the fans and everyone that played a part in my footballing story, I won't forget you. This part of the journey may be at the end, but I'm looking forward to the future. Thank you, football.”