Former Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United man, Tony McMahon, has been appointed as York City’s new Director of Football.

McMahon, who is now 38, had a long career on the pitch after coming through at Middlesbrough, going on to play for the Owls on loan in 2008 before joining the Blades on a permanent deal in 2012 - he also donned the colours of teams such as Bradford City and Oxford United prior to his retirement in 2021.

After occupying an assistant manager and coaching role in York, McMahon has now stepped up the ladder and out of the changing room, taking on a DoF role for the first time.

The club said in a statement on their website, “York City Football Club are delighted to announce that Tony McMahon has accepted the role of Director of Football... McMahon joined The Minstermen in March 2023, prior to the arrival of Matt & Julie-Anne Uggla, initially as an assistant manager before remaining as a coach.”

Meanwhile, the man himself said, “I’m really excited... “It’s a big role but one that I’m really looking forward to. I feel really honoured to be honest to be asked by the owners to step up to the role.

“I’ll give it my all like I have throughout my career. I’ve been well known for working hard and this role is one I’ll be working really hard on.”

York have ex-Owl Alex Hunt on their books and have started the season in reasonable form, winning three of their six matches to sit in sixth place in the National League table.