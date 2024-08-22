Former Sheffield United man praises 'organised' Sheffield Wednesday ahead of big game
The 23-year-old is no stranger to the Steel City having spent a season on loan with Sheffield United a few years back, however this weekend he visits Hillsborough as captain of Leeds as they look to try and pick up their first win of the 2024/25 campaign.
Ampadu has faced the Owls three times in his career, twice with his current club and once with Chelsea, and is yet to concede a goal against them, but he believes that Danny Röhl’s outfit are one that are ‘well drilled’ and that the visitors need to be wary of.
“It's a very exciting game, one that we're really looking forward to,” he said ahead of the Yorkshire derby. “We know it's going to be tough. We know it's going to be difficult, but we're preparing to give our best performance... They’re a team that are well drilled and organised. They’re a team that are going to try and win the game.
“But then we back ourselves and all those things I said about them, we back ourselves on that as well. So it's going to be a good game and it's going to be an exciting one.”
Wednesday haven’t beaten Leeds at S6 since 2017 when Gary Hooper bagged a brace, however Röhl will be hoping that his team can change that this coming weekend in front of the TV cameras as they look to get back to winning ways following that heavy defeat to Sunderland last weekend.
