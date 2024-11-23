Former Sheffield United man could return at Sheffield Wednesday after recent absence
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Robinson is the Bluebirds’ top goalscorer this season with five goals to his name in the Championship, and is actually their only player who has found the back of the net on more than one occasion.
The 29-year-old has been a pretty regular performer for the club over the course of the campaign so far, but was missing from the side altogether in their last outing against Blackburn Rovers before the international break after picking up a bit of an injury.
Now, though, it appears that he’s managed to shake off according to his manager, Omer Riza, however there will be no Kion Etete or Aaron Ramsey after they suffered setbacks in their push to return to action.
"Callum Robinson has been training,” the Cardiff boss explained. “He's come through well and he'll be in contention to be in the squad as well. Kion Etete had a little setback against Brentford (friendly), so he's been put back a couple of weeks now. He'll be a few more weeks. Aaron Ramsey has picked up a slight problem as well with the injury, so it might be a bit further down the line, we have to wait for the medical staff to clarify on that one."
Robinson, a Republic of Ireland international, is no stranger to Sheffield having spent the 2019/20 season with the Blades in the Premier League, and Danny Röhl and his ranks will be hoping that he doesn’t enjoy his return to the Steel City as they look to add three more points to the board and climb up the league table.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.