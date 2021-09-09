It is the third consecutive penalty the 24-year-old has saved for club and country following that vital derby day save at Rotherham United and an equally important save in Northern Ireland’s win over Lithuania last week.

Incredibly, in eight matches this season the former Leeds stopper has been undefeated in four spot kicks – the first of which was missed by Doncaster Rovers’ Omar Bogle.

Peacock-Farrell is on loan from Premier League Burnley until the end of the season and has struck a chord with Wednesday supporters.

Former Northern Ireland striker Jamie Ward, who is no stranger to Steel City football having played for Sheffield United for two seasons, believes he is a Premier League stopper in waiting.

“He’s got it in him, definitely,” Ward said. “He’s a big, imposing figure and I don’t see why a Premier League team wouldn’t want him in goal.

“He’s got a big challenge ahead of him to get Nick Pope out and those guys in front of him. He’s capable of it, he just needs to put his mind to it and more importantly he needs to focus on the here and now and Sheffield Wednesday in the forthcoming season.”

Records are sketchy but it has been suggested that Inter Milan keeper Samir Handanović holds the record for the most consecutive spot kick saves for club and country – four.

Northern Ireland's goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell saves a penalty taken by Switzerland's forward Haris Seferovic to make it three on the trot.

It is the first time in the history of the Northern Ireland team that a goalkeeper has made back-to-back penalty saves in competitive matches.

Ward described Peacock-Farrell as a ‘penalty king’ and suggested the combination of regular football with Wednesday along with the influence of Northern Ireland goalkeeping coach Roy Carroll.

“He’s turning the corner because he’s playing games,” Ward said. “He’s done his homework with the penalties.