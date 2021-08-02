The 28-year-old, who made a cross-Steel City switch in 2016 to Bramall Lane after his Hillsborough contract expired, was unveiled as Bradford’s ninth summer signing today after signing a one-year deal at Valley Parade.

Lavery also represented Rotherham United before joining Walsall, scoring 17 goals across two seasons in the midlands.

“I am buzzing to be here. As soon as I heard there was interest from Bradford City, I was straight in the car and down the motorway to get here,” Lavery said.

Caolan Lavery played for both Sheffield Wednesday and United (Getty Images)

“Everyone knows this is a great club with brilliant support, and the manager also had huge appeal for me. The success he enjoyed last season and his overall track record speaks for itself.

“He is a very honest man who wants to go about things in the right way, and has very high standards, so I am looking forward to playing for him and representing this club.

“We have a lot of potential to do great things, and it is up to us as players to deliver and try to put smiles on the faces of these supporters. I cannot wait to get started.”

Derek Adams, the Bantams boss, added: “We are delighted to be welcoming Caolan to our ranks as we add more depth to our forward department.

“Caolan possesses traits which will benefit us as a squad, and complement what we currently have very well. He is a direct frontman with a keen eye for goal and plenty of experience.

“The competition we aim to have in all areas of the field is key to our plans this season, and is essential if we are to be a successful side.

“We hope Caolan can add this up front, heading into our first game of the season at Exeter City, and we are looking forward to working with him.”