Willy Gnonto raced free of the Owls backline early in the second half of their clash on Friday night, dispatching the ball past James Beadle to all but secure the Whites’ victory at Hillsborough, however there were some that questioned whether or not he was offside.

Replays showed that Di’Shon Bernard was playing the Italian onside, and Foy says that it was ‘brilliant’ officiating to allow play to carry on.

He told Sky Sports, "When the speed of play is as fast as it is here, it is imperative that the assistant referee's positioning and awareness are of the highest order.

"The real-time judgement to 'keep the flag down' here is a brilliant one, as Leeds' No 29 latches onto a through ball, and runs through on goal to score.

"In real-time it looked like a really tight decision and the speed of the attack makes it a difficult one for the assistant to get spot on, but he did just that, recognising that Sheffield Wednesday No 5 (error, should be 17 – Bernard) is playing Leeds’ No 29 onside."

