A former Premier League owner has hinted at interest in buying Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls battle against Championship relegation. Wednesday are currently owned by Dejphon Chansiri, but the relationship has been far from comfortable, with boiling point between the owner and the fans having been reached on a number of occasions, including this season.

Though, new owners are not easy to come by, especially outside the Premier League, with the path to profit not such an obvious one for EFL clubs. Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan isn’t necessarily in the market for a new club, serving as a pundit for TalkSport these days, but he has admitted to holding an interest in Wednesday.

"In my book, one of the questions I'm asking myself is, if I was to buy another football club, which one would I buy?" Jordan said on talkSPORT. "One of the clubs I mentioned was Sheffield Wednesday because it's got huge potential, it's a huge area, it's got huge catchment, it's got a huge support base, it's a proper football club in a proper area.

"If you wanted to build that football club and embrace the fans, you would be able to achieve it. If you wanted to have help with the training ground, you wouldn't be having local planning permission from the council in London saying you can't do this because someone somewhere with a telescope can't see their view."

Speaking about the current situation at Hillsborough, Jordan added: “All I think it needs is leadership. It needs some money, of course, and some proper direction, but the fans are there.