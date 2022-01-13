Defender Romoney Critchlow has joined the south coast side on loan from Wednesday’s Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town having spent the first part of the 2021/22 season in League Two with Swindon Town.

And he has been registered in plenty of time to make Steven Schumacher’s matchday squad.

Promotion-chasing Plymouth are coming back from a Covid-19-enforced lay-off in recent weeks, with a ‘significant number’ of players having been struck down by the virus as matches against Portsmouth and AFC Wimbledon were postponed.

Schumacher confirmed some more cases last week. Ryan Broom, George Cooper and Luke Jephcott were unable to take part in their impressive FA Cup win over Birmingham City.

Jephcott, a bustling forward who has seven goals to his name this season, was once a reported transfer target for Wednesday. It is as of yet unknown whether the trio will be able to take part.

Plymouth’s extra-time win over Championship Birmingham last weekend means they’ve chalked up three consecutive wins while straddling their Covid break, overcoming a recent run of five league matches without a win towards the back end of Ryan Lowe’s time at the club.

Wednesday have already played the Pilgrims three times this season and have failed to score, with two 3-0 defeats at Home Park sandwiching a 0-0 FA Cup draw at Hillsborough.

Wales under-21 international Luke Jephcott could play a part for Plymouth Argyle against Sheffield Wednesday.