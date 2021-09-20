The assistant manager fitness coach, who legendarily took the team for a freezing cold overnight sleep on Broomhead Moors in an attempt to turn around a miserable 1976 losing streak, served as a member of staff at Hillsborough under Len Ashurst and Jack Charlton.

That difficult evening on the Moors turned around a run of 11 league matches without a win to inspire a 2-0 win over Chester and serve as a springboard for a famous last day great escape win over Southend.

Toms had previously served under Ashurst at Gillingham and Hartlepool United.

Former Sheffield Wednesday trainer Tony Toms has died at the age of 76.

A hard but hugely well-loved figure who became known for off-the-wall training methods, Tony signed up for the Royal Marine Commandos aged just 18 and taught canoeing, cliff-climbing and gymnastics around the world.

He was an accomplished rugby union player who during an amateur playing career counted the touring Springboks amongst his opposition.

One former player to have paid tribute to Toms is Chris Turner, who was a youngster at Wednesday during his time there. Turner, of course, would go on to win the Rumbelows Cup in a second spell with the Owls before managing the club in the 2000s.

In an emotional message, Turner tweeted: “Sad to hear of the loss of Tony Toms, players who knew always thought of him as a legend.

“He brought a very serious training regime to the club, always available for a chat and always there if you needed to train longer