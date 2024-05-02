Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday need just a point on Saturday afternoon in order to confirm their second tier status for next season, a remarkable achievement for a team that endured their worst start to a season and looked to be dead and buried at one point.

Röhl has come in an galvanised matters at Hillsborough, taking them up to 20th place last month as they took their destiny into their own hands with some good results both at home and away - they now head to Sunderland knowing that they could still stay up even in defeat.

The German has no intention of dropping points at the Stadium of Light, though, making it very clear that they’re going for all three in their final game of the season, and Morrison believes that the work he’s done since coming on board warrants more accolades.

Speaking to the Press Association the ex-Owl said, “I know (Kieran) McKenna got Manager of the Year, but if Rohl turns that around, he definitely deserves that… They were cut adrift and everyone thought Sheffield Wednesday were gone, you have to give huge credit to him, I think he’s a fantastic manager. They have some terrific players and he’s brought in a few good players as well. The job he’s done there has been first class.”