Former Nottingham Forest striker considered by Sheffield Wednesday signs for League One club
A former Nottingham Forest and Birmingham City striker not long ago considered as a solution to Sheffield Wednesday's issues in front of goal has found a new club.
Lyle Taylor spent a fortnight training with the Owls at Middlewood Road during Xisco's time as Wednesday boss, brought in after the club failed in their attempts to bring in fresh striker options at the back end of the summer transfer window.
It soon became clear that Wednesday wouldn't be signing him, however, as his trial came and went without offer of a contract. Marvin Johnson has since been registered to the final remaining spot in the Owls' EFL registration list.
Now, the 33-year-old Montserrat international has found new employment with Wycombe Wanderers in League One on what has been described as 'a short-term deal'.
Taylor is in-line to make his Chairboys debut against his former club AFC Wimbledon this weekend, an appearance that would be his first in senior club football since May 2022.