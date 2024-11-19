Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Manchester United and Everton manager, David Moyes, says that he turned down the chance to manage Sheffield Wednesday years ago.

Moyes has had a successful career in management, winning trophies both domestically and on the continent over the years, and despite only turning 61 this year has racked up nearly 30 years in the dugout since first taking over at Preston North End in January of 1998. He spent over four years at Deepdale, helping them back into the First Division, and his efforts did not go unnoticed.

The Scot says that he made his way onto the radar of a number of different clubs, including his later employers, Manchester United, during that period in Lancashire, and he also explained that the Owls were one of them - shortly before they fell out of the Premier League, a division to which they’ve never returned since.

Speaking on PNE Pod, the ex-West Hame United boss said: “Sheffield Wednesday were a Premier League team, and had asked me would I take the job? Southampton had met me, Nottingham Forest... It sounds terrible, because it sounds like you’re going behind people’s back but I wasn’t, you know, and in the end I was really loyal.

“Nottingham Forest flew me and met me in Nice to become the manager of Nottingham Forest at the time. So I was getting lots of opportunities to go into jobs. Probably the biggest one was when I was at North End where Sir Alex had asked me to become the number two at that time at Manchester United.”

Moyes is currently between jobs after leaving West Ham at the end of the 2023/24 season, but after guiding them to UEFA Conference League victory the year before, and with some of the other clubs on his CV, it’s unlikely that he’ll be short of options when he decides to get back into the game again.