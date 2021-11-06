Former Manchester City youngster bags two as Sheffield Wednesday cruise through in FA Youth Cup
A star turn from former Manchester City youngster Leojo Davidson booked Sheffield Wednesday’s place in the second round of the FA Youth Cup courtesy of a 3-0 win at Burton Albion.
Wednesday got off to the best possible start when Brewers youngster Ben Radcliffe sliced the ball into his own net in what was a blistering opening from the Owlets.
The highly-rated Bailey Cadamateri tested Daniel Moore in the Burton goal before lively winger Muryadha Al-Jadahmy struck one into the side-netting.
Between that pair and Davidson, the home side had their work cut out but came into the game approaching the half-hour. Any progress was cut dead and the tie all but won on 29 minutes, though, when the former Manchester City youngster netted from the spot after Rio Shipston had earned a penalty.
From here Andy Holdsworth’s side controlled proceedings as the second half dwindled through the motions.
The Owls survived a penalty scare with 20 minutes to spare and had to weather something of a storm after they were reduced to 10 men 10 minutes later when the lively Shipston was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Brewers winger Joseph Nyahwema and will miss the next round.
But they held firm and indeed extended their lead when Davidson grabbed his second late on, a well taken strike from the edge of the box.
Wednesday go into the hat for the next round.
Sheffield Wednesday: Hall; Fusire, Ashman, Flannery, Sesay; Davidson (Maltby, 87’), Kilheeney, Shipston, Al-Jahadhmy (Yogane, 78’); Cadamateri, Asfha (Phuthi, 66’)
Subs unused: Charles, Maciag, Sterling-Rhule, Thornton