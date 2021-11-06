Former Manchester City youngster bags two as Sheffield Wednesday cruise through in FA Youth Cup

Wednesday got off to the best possible start when Brewers youngster Ben Radcliffe sliced the ball into his own net in what was a blistering opening from the Owlets.

The highly-rated Bailey Cadamateri tested Daniel Moore in the Burton goal before lively winger Muryadha Al-Jadahmy struck one into the side-netting.

Between that pair and Davidson, the home side had their work cut out but came into the game approaching the half-hour. Any progress was cut dead and the tie all but won on 29 minutes, though, when the former Manchester City youngster netted from the spot after Rio Shipston had earned a penalty.

From here Andy Holdsworth’s side controlled proceedings as the second half dwindled through the motions.

The Owls survived a penalty scare with 20 minutes to spare and had to weather something of a storm after they were reduced to 10 men 10 minutes later when the lively Shipston was shown a straight red card for a late challenge on Brewers winger Joseph Nyahwema and will miss the next round.

But they held firm and indeed extended their lead when Davidson grabbed his second late on, a well taken strike from the edge of the box.

Wednesday go into the hat for the next round.

Sheffield Wednesday: Hall; Fusire, Ashman, Flannery, Sesay; Davidson (Maltby, 87’), Kilheeney, Shipston, Al-Jahadhmy (Yogane, 78’); Cadamateri, Asfha (Phuthi, 66’)