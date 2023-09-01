A further possible Sheffield Wednesday transfer target has emerged in the form of a former Leeds United and Barnsley captain, The Star understands.

The Owls have been linked with a handful of midfielders in the back end of the window, which closes at 11pm this evening.

And another name now thrown into the mix is Alex Mowatt, the West Bromwich Albion midfielder who spent last season out on loan with Middlesbrough.

Mowatt is understood to be a name to have been considered by Wednesday as they look to add depth to their midfield options.

The 28-year-old has made three Championship appearances this season, all from the bench, and played 74 minutes of the Baggies’ EFL Cup defeat to Stoke City last month.

He is under contract with the Hawthorns club until the summer of 2024.

It is not known whether Wednesday have made a formal bid to West Brom for the midfielder or whether they would envisage a loan or permanent move.

Doncaster-born Mowatt started his career at Leeds, signing for Barnsley in 2017. He made well over 100 league appearances for both clubs and wore the captain’s armband at both.

Alongside his stints with West Brom and Middlesbrough, he enjoyed a loan at Oxford United in the 2017/18 season.

All in, Mowatt has 28 goals and 32 assists in his 282 appearances at Championship level.

Asked last month on whether he had had conversations with Baggies boss Carlos Corberan over whether he would be staying on at the Hawthorns this season, Mowatt said: “There has been nothing like that, only what he wants from me, what he wants from games and in training,

“He has shown me clips of recent games we’d played and he showed me what he thought I’d done well and where he thought I needed to do better.

“It’s good to talk but we haven’t really spoken about anything regarding the season, just instead about what he wants from me in each game.