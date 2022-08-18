Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles Hagan, who spent his formative years at Chelsea before joining Wednesday in July 2020, has joined fellow promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers on a free transfer.

A powerful runner with an eye for goal, the 20-year-old was seen as an exciting prospect during his two years with the Owls and stepped out for the first team in a League Cup clash at Fulham back in September 2020.

He had officially been without a club since his release from the youth ranks at Wednesday earlier this year, but has been training with the Chairboys for some time, as well as featuring in matches during their pre-season programme.

Charles Hagan made one appearance for Sheffield Wednesday and has now signed for Wycombe Wanderers.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...