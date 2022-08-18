Former Chelsea and Sheffield Wednesday striker joins Owls' League One rivals
One of Sheffield Wednesday’s more recently departed young prospects has signed for one of the club’s League One rivals.
Charles Hagan, who spent his formative years at Chelsea before joining Wednesday in July 2020, has joined fellow promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers on a free transfer.
A powerful runner with an eye for goal, the 20-year-old was seen as an exciting prospect during his two years with the Owls and stepped out for the first team in a League Cup clash at Fulham back in September 2020.
He had officially been without a club since his release from the youth ranks at Wednesday earlier this year, but has been training with the Chairboys for some time, as well as featuring in matches during their pre-season programme.
Hagan spent time out on loan last season at Hampton & Richmond Borough but had his impact limited by a concussion injury and the impact of Covid-19 on the non-league schedule.