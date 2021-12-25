Forgotten Sheffield Wednesday: 19 players you probably can't remember

Sometimes injuries get in the way, sometimes a loan move does its job and a player comes and goes in a month or so.
But of the very many players to have pulled on the blue and white of Sheffield Wednesday, there are a few that don’t quite sit in the memory as readily as others.
Via cult heroes and free transfer flops, here are 19 players you may have forgotten ever played for the Owls..
1. Con Blatsis
An Australian international who represented his country at the 2000 Sydney Olympic games, Con Blatsis was a battling central defender who arrived on loan at Wednesday from Derby County shortly afterwards as the Owls failed to deal with relegation from the Premier League. Six league appearances was all he managed before stints at Colchester, in Turkey and back home.
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Rafael Floro
Signed after a successful trial amid a full-back injury crisis back in 2013, Portuguese youngster Rafael Floro played twice for Wednesday with fairly unspectacular results. Left the club at the end of the season to head home, where he played at a number of clubs. Now 27, he plays for Lithuanian side Panevėžys.
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Stuart Ripley
An England international of two caps who won the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers, Stuart Ripley spent time with Wednesday in 2001 as a veteran on loan from Southampton. Did well in six league appearances and netted against Crystal Palace. Injuries caught up with him and he retired soon afterwards.
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Frederik Nielsen
A bright prospect Danish youth international who joined Wednesday from Nottingham Forest as a teenager, Frederik Nielsen was a monstrously tall centre-half who made a handful of senior appearances between 2017 and 2019. Now 23, he plays for Skive IK back home, who were last season relegated from the Danish top tier.
Photo: Steve Ellis