‘Forget about last season…’ – Massimo Luongo is pleased with how Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason is going

The Australian international had a tough campaign last time out as his season was hampered by injuries, but is now back in full training with his Owls teammates as Darren Moore seeks an immediate return to the Championship following relegation earlier in the year.

Wednesday are currently out in Newport, Wales, as they are put through their paces by Moore and his technical team, and Luongo admits that it’s nice to get away somewhere – even if it’s not too far afield.

The 28-year-old and his Owls teammates were back in for preseason a bit earlier than usual, however he thinks that it’s worked in their favour.

He told the club’s official YouTube channel, “The quick turnaround is good, it means we can get our head down, forget about last season, and just work hard on what we need to do.

“The fact that we got away, and I know it’s not far, is good… We can go back to the hotel, chill out, do another session in the afternoon. So there’s no waiting around, it’s just strictly business.

“You’ve got the illusion of going away, and of it being a nice getaway, but it’s not - you’re working hard, two sessions a day, there’s not much time to relax.

“But it’s nice that we’ve been actually able to get somewhere, because I know a lot of clubs haven’t.”