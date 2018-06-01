Forestieri is top of the charts for Sheffield Wednesday and Joao is super sub

Atdhe Nuhiu may have finished as Wednesday’s top scorer last season, but the stats can point to Fernando Forestieri being the most prolific striker on the club’s books.

Nuhiu finished the season in spectacular form, hitting nine goals in his last eight outings to finish the season on 11 league goals.

That was one more than Gary Hooper (10), whilst Lucas Joao struck nine times for Jos Luhukay’s side.

Elsewhere, Jordan Rhodes and Forestieri hit five apiece while Steven Fletcher managed just two in an injury-blighted campaign.

When crunching the numbers it is actually Forestieri who can lay claim to having the best goals per game ratio.

The Argentine only made ten appearances for the Owls after undergoing knee surgery.

The talismanic forward returned from his lay-off in late March and scored five times, giving him the best ratio of the Owls’ half-dozen strikeforce with a goal every other game.

Hooper is second in the list with a goal every 0.45 games and just pips Nuhiu, whose ratio is 0.39.

As for impact players, Joao can lay claim to being the Owls’ super sub. The Portuguese made 31 appearances last term, with 14 of those coming from the bench.

He hit four goals after being introduced to the fray, all coming at Hillsborough against Sheffield United, Birmingham, Ipswich and Preston.

Despite Joao’s impressive cameos off the bench, his goals per starts ratio is also higher which is the case for all six strikers.

Interestingly, of the six players it was Hooper who made the most starts, although the tally of 22 is something Wednesday will be looking to increase next term.

Forgotten man Sam Winnall, who went to Derby in late August on a season-long loan, played just twice in the league for the Owls in the early part of the season although he did score after coming on as a sub against QPR.

Goals per game ratio (goals per starts) for Championship only: Forestieri 0.5 (0.83); Hooper 0.41 (0.45); Nuhiu 0.39 (0.73); Joao 0.29 (0.5); Rhodes 0.16 (0.29); Fletcher 0.1 (0.15).