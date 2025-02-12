Barry Bannan is a doubt after he missed the 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion over the weekend, however the newest concern is around defender, Di’Shon Bernard, who looks set for a hefty lay-off after picking up what looked like a knee injury on Saturday.

Bernard’s absence, when added to that of Dominic Iorfa and Akin Famewo, leaves Danny Röhl with some serious thinking to do, and it may be that it leads him to shifting away from a four-man defence in favour of playing three central defenders. Though they are left with limited options.