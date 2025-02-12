Barry Bannan is a doubt after he missed the 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion over the weekend, however the newest concern is around defender, Di’Shon Bernard, who looks set for a hefty lay-off after picking up what looked like a knee injury on Saturday.
Bernard’s absence, when added to that of Dominic Iorfa and Akin Famewo, leaves Danny Röhl with some serious thinking to do, and it may be that it leads him to shifting away from a four-man defence in favour of playing three central defenders. Though they are left with limited options.
Here’s how we think Wednesday could line up given their recent injury concerns:
1. James Beadle - GK
He did come in for a bit of criticism from some after the West Brom game, but his place in the XI is not up for debate.
2. Pol Valentin - RWB
Valentin has been limited when it comes to starts this season, but after Di'Shon Bernard's injury Danny Röhl will have to shuffle the pack.
3. Yan Valery - RCB
He's been good at right back, but Bernard's injury may lead to a shift from a back four to a back three, and he's the most likely to start on this side.
4. Michael Ihiekwe - CB
As the only senior centre back left following a spate of injuries, it's hard to see how Ihiekwe doesn't start - regardless of the setup.