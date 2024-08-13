Flying Sheffield Wednesday debutant credits preseason decision with strong start

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yan Valery’s career at Sheffield Wednesday got off to a flying start at the weekend with a Player of the Match performance v Plymouth Argyle.

The fullback put on an impressive performance at Hillsborough as he played his part in the 4-0 drubbing of the Pilgrims on Sunday, earning praise from his manager after the game as well as picking up the PotM gong on the back of his showing.

Wednesday won’t be getting carried away of course, but the result does ramp up the already flourishing optimism around S6 for the 2024/25 campaign, and it’s something that appears to be shared by the players who are inside the camp - not just the fans supporting from the outside.

“We really worked hard during the preseason,” Valery told Sky Sports. “We have a really good team with a lot of players, and it has been very easy to settle in. You can see we’ve got a lot to do, we can still work on a lot of things, but I think it could be a really good season for us.”

He also spoke about how the decision to play stronger teams over the summer has benefitted the team going into their Championship campaign, with opponents such as RB Salzburg and Werder Bremen offering them tough tests before they started their competitive fixtures.

The defender went on to say, “We played really strong teams in preseason, and I think that helped us because it was not only about the score, it was about what we wanted to put out on the pitch. And I think you could see today that we are ready to work hard. Everybody is working hard together, attacking and defending together, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Wednesday take on Hull City this week as they head into Carabao Cup action at the MKM Stadium tomorrow night, and though the team is expected to look very different Röhl will still be eager for them to try and put on a show in East Yorkshire.