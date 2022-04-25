Fleetwood Town v Sheffield Wednesday live: Updates as Owls look to jump into playoff places

The Owls are on the west coast at relegation-threatened Fleetwood this evening, hoping to claim a result that would propel them back into the League One playoff places.

But they won’t have it easy against a Fleetwood side fighting for their lives just a point outside of the bottom four.

Darren Moore will be without a handful of senior men for the clash but could welcome back one or two into contention.

Owls Lee Gregory Pic Steve Ellis

A point would bring them back into the top six by virtue of goal difference over sixth-placed Wycombe Wanderers, while a win could take them as high as fourth depending on how Sunderland fare against Rotherham United.