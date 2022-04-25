Fleetwood Town v Sheffield Wednesday live: Updates as Owls look to jump into playoff places

Hello and welcome to another evening of live Sheffield Wednesday match coverage courtesy of The Star.

By Alex Miller
Monday, 25th April 2022, 5:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 7:19 pm

The Owls are on the west coast at relegation-threatened Fleetwood this evening, hoping to claim a result that would propel them back into the League One playoff places.

But they won’t have it easy against a Fleetwood side fighting for their lives just a point outside of the bottom four.

Darren Moore will be without a handful of senior men for the clash but could welcome back one or two into contention.

A point would bring them back into the top six by virtue of goal difference over sixth-placed Wycombe Wanderers, while a win could take them as high as fourth depending on how Sunderland fare against Rotherham United.

Stay tuned below for all the very latest from Highbury.

Fleetwood Town v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 21:04

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 21:04

A double change..

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:55

Fleetwood are.. deep.

Here we go then. Attack vs defence, the home side camping deep and slowing things down.

Wednesday need to be able to affect and disrupt a plan they’ve faced a lot this season.

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:49

We’re back underway

Wednesday can - and should - still win this.

Let’s see what they’ve got.

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:34

Half-time ratings..

Peacock-Farrell - 5

Palmer - 6

Storey - 5

Hutchinson - 5

Hunt - 6

Luongo - 7

Bannan - 6

Byers - 5

Johnson - 5

Paterson - 6

Gregory - 7

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:23

SO SO CLOSE!

Bannan almost done a Cantona but hits the post, Paterson rattles one in and it’s deflected onto the bar, Gregory can’t quite bundle it home.

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:22

Wednesday 2-1 down.

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:13

Lordy..

Rotherham are beating Sunderland 1-0. As results are, Plymouth, Sunderland, Wednesday and Wycombe would be level on 80 points with two goals between them on GD.

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:08

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:05

Poor..

Goal. 1-1. Another avoidable goal out of nowhere. All Wednesday’s doing.

Storey’s first touch let him down, the clearance from Hutchinson was a poor one and Peacock-Farrell could have done better from Camps’ shot.

Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 20:03

CLOSE!

Wednesday look a class above here. Some really promising passages of play and Fleetwood can’t compete.

A ball across the face of goal is nipped behind by a defender - Jack Hunt would’ve had a tap-in.

The pitch is playing a part - the ball is holding up in the corners.

