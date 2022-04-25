Fleetwood Town v Sheffield Wednesday live: Updates as Owls look to jump into playoff places

The Owls are on the west coast at relegation-threatened Fleetwood this evening, hoping to claim a result that would propel them back into the League One playoff places.
But they won’t have it easy against a Fleetwood side fighting for their lives just a point outside of the bottom four.
Darren Moore will be without a handful of senior men for the clash but could welcome back one or two into contention.
A point would bring them back into the top six by virtue of goal difference over sixth-placed Wycombe Wanderers, while a win could take them as high as fourth depending on how Sunderland fare against Rotherham United.
Fleetwood Town v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 April, 2022, 21:04
A double change..
Fleetwood are.. deep.
Here we go then. Attack vs defence, the home side camping deep and slowing things down.
Wednesday need to be able to affect and disrupt a plan they’ve faced a lot this season.
We’re back underway
Wednesday can - and should - still win this.
Let’s see what they’ve got.
Half-time ratings..
Peacock-Farrell - 5
Palmer - 6
Storey - 5
Hutchinson - 5
Hunt - 6
Luongo - 7
Bannan - 6
Byers - 5
Johnson - 5
Paterson - 6
Gregory - 7
SO SO CLOSE!
Bannan almost done a Cantona but hits the post, Paterson rattles one in and it’s deflected onto the bar, Gregory can’t quite bundle it home.
Wednesday 2-1 down.
Rotherham are beating Sunderland 1-0. As results are, Plymouth, Sunderland, Wednesday and Wycombe would be level on 80 points with two goals between them on GD.
Goal. 1-1. Another avoidable goal out of nowhere. All Wednesday’s doing.
Storey’s first touch let him down, the clearance from Hutchinson was a poor one and Peacock-Farrell could have done better from Camps’ shot.
Wednesday look a class above here. Some really promising passages of play and Fleetwood can’t compete.
A ball across the face of goal is nipped behind by a defender - Jack Hunt would’ve had a tap-in.
The pitch is playing a part - the ball is holding up in the corners.