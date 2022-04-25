Fleetwood Town v Sheffield Wednesday live: Team latest and build-up as Owls look to jump into playoff places

..and welcome to The Star’s live coverage of tonight’s clash between Fleetwood Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are on the west coast at relegation-threatened Fleetwood this evening, hoping to claim a result that would propel them back into the League One playoff places.

But they won’t have it easy against a Fleetwood side fighting for their lives just a point outside of the bottom four.

Darren Moore will be without a handful of senior men for the clash but could welcome back one or two into contention.

A point would bring them back into the top six by virtue of goal difference over sixth-placed Wycombe Wanderers, while a win could take them as high as fourth depending on how Sunderland fare against Rotherham United.