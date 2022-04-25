Fleetwood Town v Sheffield Wednesday live: Team latest and build-up as Owls look to jump into playoff places

The Owls are on the west coast at relegation-threatened Fleetwood this evening, hoping to claim a result that would propel them back into the League One playoff places.
But they won’t have it easy against a Fleetwood side fighting for their lives just a point outside of the bottom four.
Darren Moore will be without a handful of senior men for the clash but could welcome back one or two into contention.
A point would bring them back into the top six by virtue of goal difference over sixth-placed Wycombe Wanderers, while a win could take them as high as fourth depending on how Sunderland fare against Rotherham United.

Fleetwood Town v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE
Where does Cammy stand in your eyes?
Over an hour to team news..
And here’s what our man Alex Miller would go for..
It’s tough, isn’t it? At this stage of the season.. but I’d go with something along the lines of..
Peacock-Farrell; Storey, Dean, Hutchinson; Hunt, Luongo, Bannan, Byers, Johnson; Berahino, Gregory.
There’s always debate over Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and at his best he’s certainly one of Wednesday’s best 11 players, but does he fit into this system? I think there’s a fair shout to have him roaring on at tired defenders after 60 minutes.
Here’s hoping Josh Windass is deemed fit enough to grab a place on the bench. His return would mark a huge bonus heading into - HOPEFULLY - a playoff campaign.
Good evening, Wednesdayites!
..and welcome to The Star’s live coverage of tonight’s clash between Fleetwood Town and Sheffield Wednesday.
