That was all a bit manic, wasn’t it?
Wednesday were dominant in the opening stages, then they were horrible, and then Lee Gregory dragged them kicking and screaming into the playoff places with as classy a hat-trick you’re likely to see.
They were seventh, fourth, fifth, fourth. What a sport this is.
Now you’ve all got your breath back – if indeed you have got your breath back – let’s take a look at our player ratings from a truly barmy evening on the coast.
1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - 5
Played a big part in the omnishambles that was Fleetwood's goal, pushing the ball to Storey to begin with and then failing to get a strong enough hand to Camps' shot from distance. Was able to deck-chair it for much of the game.
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Liam Palmer - 6
Started confidently both in defence and going forward, putting Johnson in early to start a promising attack. A decent outing - the tidier of the three defenders on his weaker side.
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Jordan Storey - 5
His lethargic touch gave the ball away from Fleetwood's goal - a uncharacteristic moment from a player who has otherwise looked assured wince his January arrival.
Photo: SWFC
4. Sam Hutchinson - 5
Produced a poor clearance for Fleetwood's equaliser. Looked more comfortable in the centre of the back three after a second half switch with Storey.
Photo: Steve Ellis