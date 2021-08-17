Tonight’s League One clash between Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood Town will be the first-ever competitive match-up between the two sides.

The Cod Army arrive having lost all three of their competitive matches this season by a single goal and speaking after their latest defeat, a 1-0 home defeat to Portsmouth on Saturday, their manager Simon Grayson admitted his frustration.

Grayson spent time on loan at Wednesday in 2000.

Fleetwood Town manager Simon Grayson.

“Again I can stand here and say how well we played but we’ve lost another game,” he said.

“We can’t keep making mistakes. Yes, we’re a young group but those players have to learn from their mistakes they are making at times.

“Football is a ruthless industry, so as much as you can say we didn’t deserve to lose we’ve lost all three at the start of the season.”

Owls boss Darren Moore has warned Wednesday will have to watch out for Fleetwood’s League One experience.

But it is the Lancashire side’s youth that Grayson is looking to shake off, impressing on his players the need to get points on the board sooner rather than later.

“I know we’re playing well but we all have to believe the first win is just around the corner, whether that be the staff or the players,” Grayson said.

“Whether you’re 36 or you’re 18, it’s the same results-driven business.