Flash report: Sheffield Wednesday 3 Reading 1 - Owls advance in FA Cup

Sheffield Wednesday swept into the fifth round of the FA Cup after a comfortable win over Reading at Hillsborough.

Atdhe Nuhiu scored twice and George Boyd also found the net to decide a low key affair which lacked real quality and tempo.

Sam Smith grabbed a late consolation effort for Reading but Wednesday were in cruise control by that point.

The Owls had more than enough reasons to celebrate as they stretched the unbeaten start of boss Jos Luhukay to four matches as they reached the fifth round of the competition for the first time in four years.

And they also showed a welcome ruthlessness in front of goal for the first time under new management.

Luhukay handed a debut to new signing Joey Pelupessy in one of seven changes made from the goalless draw with Cardiff City.

Glenn Loovens returned from suspension while Nuhiu and Marco Matias were selected up front.

Wednesday had an early scare when David Edwards beat the offside flag and break clear only for Cameron Dawson saved well with his legs as the midfielder attempted to place into the bottom corner.

The game lacked real quality in the early stages, particularly from Wednesday who gifted possession to the opposition far too easily, playing into the hands of a Reading side keen to dominate the ball.

But the Royals struggled to make their control of possession count and were punished once the Owls found their feet.

Wednesday took the lead on 29 minutes. Frederico Venancio played a superb ball over the top from half way which sent Nuhiu clear before he slammed a low shot in on the angle.

The Owls were buoyed by the goal and soon after Morgan Fox forced a good save from Jaakola at his near post.

Chances were still at a premium for both sides but the cushion of a goal saw Wednesday grow in confidence.

Yann Kermorgant should have equalised for Reading early in the second half when he met a Garath McCleary cross only to send his shot straight at Dawson.

But that chance was emmintnetly more difficult than the one missed by Bodvarsson moments later.

McCleary's pass into the area was allowed to roll through to Bovarsson in space at the back post but Dawson flashed out a hand to keep out the shot and quickly dived onto the loose ball.

It was a miss that was soon punished as Wednesday doubled their advantage on 53 minutes.

Matias showed real determination to chase a lost cause and clip a low ball into the box which Nuhiu ran onto and finished confidently first time.

Reading threatened to make a game of it when Leandro Bacuna smashed a shot from 25 yards but it rattled back off the post.

Just after the hour mark Wednesday put the game to bed as Boyd strolled through the Reading defence and struck a tame effort beyond Jaakola whose feet were planted.

Wednesday strolled through the final half hour and threatened to add to their total.

Matias showed a brilliant touch on the edge of the area to bring the ball down and drill a low shot narrowly wide of the far post.

Reading's threat was minimal, though Dawson did have to be alert to keep out Liam Moore's close range header.

Matias caused plenty of panic among the Reading defence again as the Owls pressed on for a fourth. He clipped a ball past Tiago Ilori and fired a low shot which Jaakola batted away at his near post.

The next goal would come for the visitors however - and with a stroke of fortune.

Bodvarsson cracked a shot off the post via a deflection but the ball bounced off the back of Dawson and spun towards the line with substitute Smith sliding in to make sure it went in.

Matias thought he had restored Wednesday's lead almost immediately when he cut across the box and fired in low but the offside flag was up.

Wednesday: Dawson, Hunt, Venancio, Loovens, Pudil (Palmer 63), Fox, Boyd, Pelupessy, Reach (Jones 71), Matias (Rhodes 89), Nuhiu. Subs not used: Wildsmith, Butterfield, Joao, Wallace.

Reading: Jaakola, Gunter, Moore, Ilori, McCleary (Barrow 67), Bacuna (Evans 79), Clement, Edwards, Beerens, Kermorgant (Smith 79), Bodvarsson. Subs not used: Mannone, Aluko, Blackett, Kelly.

Referee: John Brooks (Leicestershire)

Attendance: 14,848