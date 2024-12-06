Back-to-back away wins have Sheffield Wednesday upwardly mobile in the Championship table - but it is at home that Danny Röhl and his coaching staff will be looking to mastermind a form upturn and continue their momentum. Preston North End arrive to Hillsborough bang out of form and will no doubt look to niggle and needle their way out of S6 with a result.

So it’s up to Wednesday to look to win out the key battles and take control of the fixture early doors. Barry Bannan would usually be tasked with much of that but is out suspended after picking up a fifth booking of the season at Pride Park last time out.

So what to do with the midfield? What about up top? Assuming Röhl plumps for a similar system on Saturday, here’s a white hot stab at the team we think could line up against PNE.

GK - James Beadle He's in belting form and has pulled off some big, big saves in the last couple of weeks to win points for Wednesday. He's a sure-fire selection and will be looking to continue to kick on.

RCB - Yan Valery Did pre-match press and once again showed himself to be every bit as confident off the field as on it. Important to the way Wednesday play, seems to be striking up a fond understanding with those around him.

CB - Di'Shon Bernard Back after his Derby suspension sit-out, by 'eck he's a good prospect. Has added consistency to his game this season to go with his huge talent. Calm on the ball, strong in defence.