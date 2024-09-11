A host of youngsters have been training with Sheffield Wednesday’s first team over the international break.

With injuries and international absences Danny Röhl decided to call upon some of the academy players to join up with the seniors in the build-up to this weekend’s game against Queens Park Rangers, and while some are no stranger to the experience there were others who will have been relishing a rare opportunity.

Sean Fusire is probably now classed as a first team member having stamped his mark on Röhl during preseason, while Gui Siqueira has also spent plenty of time around the older players having made his senior debut not long back. Gabriel Otegbayo is another who travelled as part of the Owls’ preseason in Germany and Austria over the summer, and the Wednesday boss has praised him for his progression in doing so.

More interestingly, though, was the fact that young defender, Mackenzie Maltby, as well as upcoming goalkeeper, Jack Phillips, were spotted in the club’s training gallery that was put out today, despite Maltby currently being out on loan at Scarborough Athletic - where he scored his first goal on his full debut over the weekend.

For Phillips it will have been a chance to work with Sal Bibbo in the absence of both James Beadle (England U21s) and Pierce Charles (Northern Ireland U21s), something that will have provided him plenty of insight about what it takes to step up into the men’s game having come through the ranks at Middlewood Road.

How many of them remain once all of those on international duty return remains to be seen, however it will have given Röhl the perfect opportunity to take a closer look at some of those who are seen as the future of Sheffield Wednesday.