Five Sheffield Wednesday players whose futures are shrouded in doubt

Central to Sheffield Wednesday transfer activity this summer will be the pruning of a bloated squad which has been made bigger by the influx of young players.

It appears as though Jos Luhukay is going to continue to place his faith in youth, meaning that other more experienced heads could be pushed aside and should rival teams make a move, not much of a fight would be put up by the Owls hierarchy.

Here are five who could find themselves elsewhere, if clubs can offer the cash to break them away from somewhat lucrative deals at Hillsborough.

Sam Winnall

Contracted until June 2020

Seems obvious this one, but it will all depend on his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury picked up while on loan. All the signs point to the forward wanting away from Wednesday and he’d be down the pecking order anyway. He’d love to return to Derby but will they make a move after that injury?

Liam Palmer

Contracted until June 2019

Behind Jack Hunt anyway, there appeared to be a suggestion from Luhukay that youngster Ash Baker could step up to be the back-up on the right. Palmer has been at Wednesday his entire footballing life but he doesn’t naturally fit into the boss’ system.

David Jones

Contracted until June 2019

Solid and dependable but the way Luhukay sets up his team means that Jones would struggle to get into the side when the majority of central midfielders are available. Barry Bannan, George Boyd, Joey Pelupessy, Kieran Lee, Sam Hutchinson, Conor Kirby and potentially Adam Reach are all vying for a place in the middle and most of those would be ahead of Jones.

Jordan Rhodes

Contracted until June 2020

Everyone wants him to turn a corner and begin to score the goals that were expected of him when Rhodes made the big-money move from Middlesbrough. Unfortunately, every goal turns out to be a false dawn. He’s already behind Fernando Forestieri, Lucas Joao and Atdhe Nuhiu and Gary Hooper and Steven Fletcher should return to the squad. There may have to be a lot of negotiating such are his high wages, but if Wednesday get offers they should take a serious look at them.

Almen Abdi

Contracted until June 2019

He could be brilliant but we’ve seen so little from Abdi to make a proper call. Like Jones, he’s not likely to get into the side and would be better off moving.