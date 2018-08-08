Five Sheffield Wednesday players to watch this season

Here's some of the players that are ready to light up Jos Luhukay's side during the 2017/18 Championship campaign.

From youth players to established first teamers, there's plenty of reason for Wednesdayites to be excited about the talent in their squad.

Jack Lee

The 19-year-old signed a new Owls contract in May after featuring heavily for the under-23s squad in recent campaigns. The defender has been with the Owls since January 2015 and has been tipped for a first team break through since training with Jos Luhukay. Lee was on the bench for last Saturday's league opener against Wigan.

Alex Hunt

The current under-18s captain signed his first professional contract in February and has been in the Owls academy since the age of seven. He was handed a start in Wednesday's pre-season friendly win over Lincoln City along with Lee and impressed onlookers with a solid performance in midfield. Hunt was nominated for last season's LFE Apprentice of the Year award, which was won by Fulham's Ryan Sessegon.

Fraser Preston

Pacey winger Preston signed his first professional Owls contract in October 2016 after coming through Wednesday's academy and should also be pushing into the first team this season. The 19-year-old travelled with the first team for their league outing against Bristol City at the end of last season and was on the bench against Ipswich in March.

Fernando Forestieri

It's not an inventive pick, but Forestieri will be one to watch for Wednesday purely as one of the most exciting players at Jos Luhukay's disposal. The 28-year-old has proven himself as an essential part of the squad if success is going to come to Hillsborough. Forestieri has looked a different man since returning from his knee injury last season, and has scored 33 goals in 82 league games for the Owls.

Joost Van Aken

Fans on social media were excited to see van Aken return during pre-season, after the 24-year-old missed the second half of last season through a hamstring injury. After joining from SC Heerenveen last summer, van Aken was a first team regular until the injury on Boxing Day so this term will be chance for him to pick up where he left off.