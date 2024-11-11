Five different players from Sheffield Wednesday’s senior setup have been called up by their respective national teams this month.

Di’Shon Bernard, Shea Charles, Pierce Charles, James Beadle and Gabriel Otegbayo have all shone at various points of the season for the Owls in 2024/25, and this month they’ll get chance to do so in international colours in games spread across North America and Europe.

Bernard has once again been named by Steve McLaren in Jamaica’s side for their CONCACAF Nations League games as they prepare for a two-legged quarterfinal against the United States of America, and after missing the last round of fixtures due to injury he’ll be looking to win his place back for those games on November 15th and 19th.

On top of that there is another double call-up for Northern Ireland as the Charles brothers, Shea and Pierce, head over to face Luxembourg (15th) and Belarus (18th) in the UEFA Nations League, and while the former is almost certain to start it remains to be seen what will happen to the latter given that Bailey Peacock-Farrell is now fit again.

At youth level, meanwhile, James Beadle has once again made it into the England U21 side for their friendlies against Spain and the Netherlands - also on the 15th and 18th - with Gabriel Otegbayo also getting the nod to wear his national strip as they take on Sweden in two friendlies on November 14th and 17th. For him it’s a first international call-up.

Elsewhere, at an even younger level, today proved to be a very good day for young Owls attacker, Will Grainger, who bagged his first hattrick for Wales as they thumped San Marino 6-0. The teenager has certainly caught the eye at Middlewood Road, and was recently invited for a session with Danny Röhl’s first team.

Wednesday are back in Championship action on the 23rd when Cardiff City come to town, and Röhl will be hoping that all five of his starters return unscathed as they eye a return to winning ways on the back of their Steel City derby defeat.