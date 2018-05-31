Five players who Jos Luhukay could target for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday chief Jos Luhukay has said he wants to bring in players this summer who know the Championship.

Wednesday are likely to be limited as to what they can spend due to fears over breaching the EFL’s ‘Profitability and Sustainability’ structure or Financial Fair Play.

Reds Liam Lindsay stops Owls Adam Reach.....Pic Steve Ellis

With that in mind, we look at five possible targets - all with crucial experience of playing in the second tier - who the Owls could potentially target.

LIAM LINDSAY

(Barnsley)

The Scotland defender was one of the few shining lights in the Reds’ side that got relegated from the Championship.

Barnsley v Birmingham City'SkyBet Championship'Barnsley's Harvey Barnes

Lindsay, 22, would accommodate Wednesday’s back line and would add some much-needed strength in depth to the centre-half area following the departures of Glenn Loovens and Frederico Venancio.

The downside to such a signing could be that he may well command a large transfer fee considering he still has two years left to run at Oakwell.

HARVEY BARNES

(Leicester City)

Aston Villa's Tommy Elphick applauds the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match at Villa Park, Birmingham. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 16, 2016. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

There can be no doubt that Wednesday require a fresh injection of pace down the flanks.

Foxes’ winger Barnes would certainly add that and he would appear to fit in with the mould of player that Jos Luhukay alluded to when he was outlining his transfer plans.

The Dutchman recently said that he would be willing to take a punt on under-23s at “bigger clubs in the Premier League”.

Barnes, 20, impressed in the first half of last season on loan at Barnsley, scoring five times including a screamer against Wednesday in last October’s 1-1 draw at Hillsborough.

Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday...GOAL...Owls Ben Marshall celebrates his goal

TOMMY ELPHICK

(Aston Villa)

Experienced centre-half Elphick has fallen down the pecking order at Villa, so much so that he spent the second half of last term on loan at Reading.

The 30-year-old spent seven years at Brighton before playing a key role in Bournemouth’s rise from League One to the Premier League.

He joined Villa two summers ago and still has a year remaining on his present contract.

After Wednesday allowed ex-skipper Glenn Loovens to depart in the summer, Elphick could tick all the boxes as a younger and ready-made replacement in the heart of defence.

David Meyler, of Hull City passes on the ball during the match between Hull City v Cardfill City at the KCOM Stadium, Hull, in the Sky BET Championship 28 April 2018. Picture James Hardisty.

BEN MARSHALL

(Wolves)

Remember him?

Marshall was continually linked with Wednesday ever since he enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Hillsborough in the first half of the promotion out of League One in 2011-12.

Wednesday, then under Gary Megson, couldn’t lure him back after January and he ended up joining Leicester before a successful four years at Blackburn where he linked up well with a certain Jordan Rhodes.

He moved to Wolves in January 2017 but spent second half of last season on loan at Millwall. Now 27, Marshall would appear to be surplus to requirements at Molineux following their promotion.

DAVID MEYLER

(Free agent)

The Republic of Ireland international left Hull City last month after five-and-a-half years on Humberside.

An experienced campaigner at Championship level, Meyler is likely to have a number of suitors chasing his signature having achieved promotion to the top flight twice.

The 29-year-old also helped City reach the FA Cup Final in 2014 and played during their four games in the following season’s Europa League campaign.