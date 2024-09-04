Five new signings, some old guard - Is this now Sheffield Wednesday's best XI? - gallery

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 4th Sep 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2024, 18:15 BST

Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer window didn’t end with as much of a bang as it started, but they did get plenty of work done over the summer...

Shea Charles was the last new arrival, coming in in the final week before the deadline hit, to make it 11 through the door in Danny Röhl’s first proper window, and he went down a few different routes in terms of the types of players that he brought in.

Wednesday got off to a great start as they thumped Plymouth Argyle 4-0 on the opening day, but they haven’t scored a goal since in the Championship and will be using the international break to hit a bit of a reset. Their manager will also have to mull over how he lines up when they return against Queens Park Rangers later this month.

We took at look at everybody who is now on the Owls’ books, and wondered if - when everybody is fit and available - is this Röhl’s best possible XI?

This one is the easiest of them all, with young Beadle - currently training with England's seniors - one of the first names on Röhl's teamsheet.

1. James Beadle - GK

He's had some good moments and not-so-good moments this season, but often looks a real handful when utilised as a right wingback rather than a right back.

2. Pol Valentin - RWB

Another one who has had a mixed bag of a season so far... He's played as a centre back in a three on a number of occasions, and could combine well with Valentin in that role. Could also be an argument to have Liam Palmer in here, too.

3. Yan Valery - RCB

He's currently out injured, but may be able to return after the international break. He has some excellent assets in his locker, and has had a lot of good performances under Röhl.

4. Dominic Iorfa - CB

