Shea Charles was the last new arrival, coming in in the final week before the deadline hit, to make it 11 through the door in Danny Röhl’s first proper window, and he went down a few different routes in terms of the types of players that he brought in.
Wednesday got off to a great start as they thumped Plymouth Argyle 4-0 on the opening day, but they haven’t scored a goal since in the Championship and will be using the international break to hit a bit of a reset. Their manager will also have to mull over how he lines up when they return against Queens Park Rangers later this month.
We took at look at everybody who is now on the Owls’ books, and wondered if - when everybody is fit and available - is this Röhl’s best possible XI?
