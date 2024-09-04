Shea Charles was the last new arrival, coming in in the final week before the deadline hit, to make it 11 through the door in Danny Röhl’s first proper window, and he went down a few different routes in terms of the types of players that he brought in.

Wednesday got off to a great start as they thumped Plymouth Argyle 4-0 on the opening day, but they haven’t scored a goal since in the Championship and will be using the international break to hit a bit of a reset. Their manager will also have to mull over how he lines up when they return against Queens Park Rangers later this month.

We took at look at everybody who is now on the Owls’ books, and wondered if - when everybody is fit and available - is this Röhl’s best possible XI?

1 . James Beadle - GK This one is the easiest of them all, with young Beadle - currently training with England's seniors - one of the first names on Röhl's teamsheet.

2 . Pol Valentin - RWB He's had some good moments and not-so-good moments this season, but often looks a real handful when utilised as a right wingback rather than a right back.

3 . Yan Valery - RCB Another one who has had a mixed bag of a season so far... He's played as a centre back in a three on a number of occasions, and could combine well with Valentin in that role. Could also be an argument to have Liam Palmer in here, too.